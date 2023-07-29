Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$167.21.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE:CNR opened at C$159.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$156.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$144.71 and a 52 week high of C$175.39. The firm has a market cap of C$105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

