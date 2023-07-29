Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $6.90

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. Safe has a total market cap of $143.79 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $6.90 or 0.00023555 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00245632 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030781 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003434 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.90089756 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.