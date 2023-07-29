Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.56

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and traded as low as $21.98. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 30,327 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend

Sampo Oyj last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.8819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is 69.11%.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

