Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Trading Down 5.3%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. 750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

