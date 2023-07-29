Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after buying an additional 17,813,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,892,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $49.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

