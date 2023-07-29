Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Lessened by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.21. 293,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,560. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

