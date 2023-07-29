Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.36)-$0.04 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.36-$0.04 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $83.64.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

