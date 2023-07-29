Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 935,700 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
Seanergy Maritime Price Performance
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.67. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
