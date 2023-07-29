Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Decreases By 40.8%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Almonty Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Almonty Industries stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

