Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Decreases By 40.8%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Almonty Industries Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Almonty Industries stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.