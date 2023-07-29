Short Interest in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW) Decreases By 23.8%

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Arisz Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Arisz Acquisition stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Arisz Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Get Arisz Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arisz Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arisz Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Arisz Acquisition Company Profile

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arisz Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arisz Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.