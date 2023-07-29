Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Grows By 78.6%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the June 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $33.06. 107,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 22.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

About BNP Paribas

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.7982 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

