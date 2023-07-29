Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Increases By 166.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. CHS has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

