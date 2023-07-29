Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Expands By 61.2%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.0 days.

CGEAF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$86.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

CGEAF stock remained flat at $50.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

