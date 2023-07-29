Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Decreases By 26.7%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

Dai Nippon Printing stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; extended reality communication and virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services and solutions, and identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

