Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Decreases By 26.7%

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

Dai Nippon Printing stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Dai Nippon Printing last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; extended reality communication and virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services and solutions, and identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

Featured Articles

