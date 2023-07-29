Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Increases By 22.2%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,669,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.38. 38,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,375. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

