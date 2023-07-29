Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Decreases By 40.9%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.0 days.

Elkem ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elkem ASA has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA provides silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions worldwide. The company offers silicones polymers, including chlorosilanes and silicone oils; silicone elastomers, comprising liquid silicone rubber, heat cured rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones; and silicone fluids, such as silicone resin, silicone compounds, silicone grease, and silicone emulsion.

