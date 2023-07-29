Short Interest in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Drops By 61.5%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $220,894.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381,273 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,920.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,565. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flame Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flame Acquisition by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Flame Acquisition by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Flame Acquisition by 873.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Flame Acquisition by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 100,651 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

About Flame Acquisition

Shares of FLME traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,813. Flame Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

(Get Free Report)

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.