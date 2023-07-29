Short Interest in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Drops By 61.5%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $220,894.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381,273 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,920.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,565. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flame Acquisition
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flame Acquisition by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Flame Acquisition by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Flame Acquisition by 873.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Flame Acquisition by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 100,651 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flame Acquisition Price Performance
About Flame Acquisition
Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flame Acquisition
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.