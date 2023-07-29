Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Rises By 24.7%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hywin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hywin by 75.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hywin by 164.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Hywin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

Hywin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Hywin has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

