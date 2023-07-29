Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Expands By 25.3%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 47,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $191.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.19). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 566.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

