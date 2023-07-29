Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Rises By 23.5%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Kuraray Price Performance

KURRY remained flat at $29.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 67. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.53. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.44%.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

