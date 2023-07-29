Short Interest in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Declines By 17.9%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextCure by 1.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 196,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NextCure by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in NextCure by 224.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NextCure by 100.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NextCure by 104.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Price Performance

NXTC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.70. 50,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,490. The company has a market cap of $47.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. NextCure has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

