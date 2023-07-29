Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Drops By 18.3%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 958,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 388,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Price Performance

NYSE:PSO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. 287,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,692. Pearson has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pearson Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. Bank of America raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.18) to GBX 880 ($11.28) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.14.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

