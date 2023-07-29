Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Grows By 103.5%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sysmex Trading Down 0.9 %

SSMXY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. 12,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $845.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

