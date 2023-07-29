Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Decreases By 33.3%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of TIKK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.28. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.93.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

