Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Expands By 27.1%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,144,500 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 900,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 497.6 days.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEFOF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

