Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Increases By 56.6%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.86. 22,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1895 per share. This is an increase from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

