Short Interest in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Drops By 38.6%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the June 30th total of 997,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Trading Up 2.2 %

VERX opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vertex has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $588,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,226.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $588,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,226.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,738,850 shares of company stock valued at $32,639,332. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vertex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vertex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.