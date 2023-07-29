Short Interest in Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Rises By 29.7%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 438,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 0.6 %

About Vertical Aerospace

Shares of EVTL opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.