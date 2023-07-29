Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.70

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and traded as low as $13.00. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 5,800 shares.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
Siemens Gamesa supplies wind turbines and power solutions to customers. The company is a global leader in the renewable energy industry specifically in the development, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing of wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa’s vision is to be the global leader in the renewable energy industry driving the transition towards a sustainable world.
