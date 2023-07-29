Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 145,339 shares changing hands.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$65.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of C$79.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.0792079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

