Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,785. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.02.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

