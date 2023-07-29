Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Down 13.7%

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 761,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 202,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Silver X Mining Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Silver X Mining alerts:

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.19 million during the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative net margin of 50.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.0264484 EPS for the current year.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.