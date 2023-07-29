Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.25

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.25 and traded as low as $10.00. Sims shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 794 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sims Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

