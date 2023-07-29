SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $725.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.75 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $4.89 on Friday, reaching $44.54. 1,195,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,831. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWest Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

