Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Slam Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Slam by 117.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Slam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Slam by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

