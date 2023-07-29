Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,541.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,541 ($19.76) and last traded at GBX 1,539 ($19.73), with a volume of 31501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,505 ($19.30).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.23) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Softcat Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,626.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,410.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,306.57.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

