Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,276. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

