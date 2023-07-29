Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.93. 7,801,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,472. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

