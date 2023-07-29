Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.67. 7,054,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,935. The firm has a market cap of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.22. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $240.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.86.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

