Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,910,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.