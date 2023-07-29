Sonic Automotive, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 45.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 18.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 9.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

