SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $151.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.67.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $174.53 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $114.71 and a 12 month high of $196.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.31. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

