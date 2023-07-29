SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 164,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,473. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.78 and a 200 day moving average of $180.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

