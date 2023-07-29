SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,436 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,533. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.40. The firm has a market cap of $430.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

