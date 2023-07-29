St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.89. 2,304,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,668. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

