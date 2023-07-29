St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,764. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.40. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.38% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.