St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 365 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.8% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.86. 3,829,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

