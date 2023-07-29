Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 775,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sterling Check news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Stock Down 0.3 %

STER stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 200,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,203. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.31 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

About Sterling Check

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.