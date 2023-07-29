StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RBCN opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

