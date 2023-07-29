Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.42. 3,503,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.